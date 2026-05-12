A woman’s viral post alleged harassment during a late-night Rapido ride from Delhi to Greater Noida. She claimed the driver contacted her from multiple numbers and made disturbing calls. Rapido responded, calling the behaviour unacceptable and requested ride details for investigation. The incident has sparked online debate about women’s safety.

A woman’s detailed account of an allegedly disturbing late-night Rapido ride from Delhi to Greater Noida has gone viral online. In her post, she claimed that the driver harassed her during the journey and continued contacting her afterwards from multiple phone numbers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The post was shared on Instagram by Shaivya Vashishtha. She said the ride took place in 2025, but she decided to speak about it publicly only now. She explained that she wanted to see whether 'the internet still has power' to raise women’s safety concerns. She also posted screenshots of an email she said she had sent to Rapido soon after the incident.

Allegations about behaviour during the ride

In her post, Shaivya claimed that the driver repeatedly played sexually suggestive songs during the trip. She also alleged that he asked intrusive questions about her personal life and family.

According to her, this behaviour made her feel increasingly uncomfortable and unsafe.

She said the situation did not stop when she reached home. After the ride ended, she alleged that the driver began calling her continuously.

Claims of repeated contact

Shaivya stated that even after blocking his number, she started receiving calls and messages from different numbers. She further claimed that at one point, the driver made a video call from a bathroom. She described this as deeply traumatising.

Her video post quickly gained attention online. Many users expressed anger and concern in the comments. Several women also shared their own experiences of uncomfortable rides, saying that travelling late at night often feels unsafe despite safety claims made by ride platforms.

Rapido issues public response

Following the viral post, Rapido responded publicly in the comments section.

The company said the behaviour described was “completely unacceptable.” It added that customer mobile numbers are masked on the platform for privacy reasons.

Rapido asked Shaivya to share her registered mobile number and ride details through direct message so that the matter could be investigated urgently.

In its message, the company said:

It was truly sorry she had to face such a distressing experience.

No one should feel unsafe during or after a ride.

The concern would be taken seriously.

The driver’s behaviour was not acceptable on the platform.

It would take appropriate action against the captain involved.

Rapido repeated that customer numbers are masked and requested full details to move forward with the inquiry.

Online reactions and wider discussion

The incident has triggered strong reactions online. Many users tagged the company and asked for strict action.

Some users wrote that the matter needed serious investigation. Others expressed fear about late-night travel. Several comments focused on passenger safety, privacy, and platform responsibility.

One user suggested that people should report such matters to the cyber crime portal and local police. Another user mentioned muting unknown video calls on messaging apps for safety. Some users shared their own similar experiences.

The discussion also included concerns about data privacy and how contact information might be accessed. One commenter explained that UPI transactions may reveal certain details, and suggested changing UPI settings for added privacy.

Broader concerns about women’s safety

The viral post has once again brought attention to safety during late-night travel. Many users said women often feel vulnerable while travelling alone.

The conversation online focused on the need for stronger safety systems, quick action from companies, and better protection for passengers.

The incident has also raised questions about how ride platforms handle complaints and what steps are taken after reports are filed.

The allegations shared by Shaivya Vashishtha have sparked a major online discussion about safety and accountability in ride services. Rapido has responded and asked for details to investigate the matter. While the company says it takes such concerns seriously, the case continues to draw attention and debate about passenger safety and privacy in India’s growing ride-hailing sector.