After receiving the complaint, police started an investigation. They began checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the bus involved in the incident.

During the review of video recordings, officers noticed the word “HANSCHAAL” written on the rear side of the bus seen in the footage. This detail helped investigators trace the vehicle and the people involved.

Based on the evidence collected, Malharganj police arrested three accused. They have been identified as Sanjay, Akash, and Tushar.

Police said a case has been registered against them under sections related to attempted murder. Further investigation is ongoing.

Possible safety violations under review

Officials are also looking into whether standard safety rules were followed while unloading goods from the bus. They are checking if proper care was taken before throwing the parcel.

Investigators are also trying to find out whether there was any earlier argument or conflict between the sanitation worker and the bus staff before the incident.

The exact sequence of events is still under review.