Indore Sanitation Worker Injured After 100 Kg Parcel Thrown From Bus; Video Surfaces
A sanitation worker, Sunita Bali, was injured in Indore’s Raj Mohalla area after a 100 kg parcel was allegedly thrown from a bus. Police registered an attempted murder case and arrested three accused - Sanjay, Akash, and Tushar.
Attempted murder case in Indore after heavy parcel hits woman
A municipal sanitation worker in Indore was injured after a heavy parcel was allegedly thrown from a bus while she was cleaning a road. The incident took place in the Raj Mohalla area on Sunday. Police have registered a case of attempted murder and arrested three people in connection with the matter.
The case has also gained attention on social media, where many people have expressed concern about the safety of sanitation workers.
Who is the injured worker?
The injured woman has been identified as Sunita Bali. She works with the Municipal Corporation as a sanitation worker, according to a report by India Today. At the time of the incident, she was carrying out cleaning work in the locality.
According to her complaint, a bus was parked in the area while she was sweeping the road. She said she asked the bus staff to move the vehicle slightly so she could clean properly.
She also claimed that she warned the bus personnel not to throw parcels carelessly while she was nearby.
How the incident happened
Despite her warning, a parcel weighing around 100 kilograms was allegedly thrown out of the bus. The heavy object reportedly hit Sunita, causing injuries.
महिला पर फेंका 55 किलो का पार्सल, 3 गिरफ्तार
मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर में एक महिला सफाईकर्मी की हत्या की कोशिश के आरोप में 3 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है. यहां ड्यूटी पर तैनात महिला सफाईकर्मी पर चलती बस से भारी भरकर पार्सल फेंका गया. हमले में महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई, जिन्हें… pic.twitter.com/bmaT2YAvLB
— News Leader (@NewsLeaderLive) May 11, 2026
Police said the seriousness of the complaint led them to register a case under attempted murder charges. Authorities are examining whether the parcel was thrown due to negligence or with deliberate disregard for her safety.
Officials believe the weight of the parcel and the manner in which it was thrown raised serious concerns.
Police investigation
After receiving the complaint, police started an investigation. They began checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the bus involved in the incident.
इंदौर में पार्सल गिरने से सफाईकर्मी घायल, गोदाम सील #IndoreNews#ParcelAccident#SanitationWorkerInjured#WarehouseSealed#BreakingNews#IndoreUpdatepic.twitter.com/80ZOqelAm4
— The लपेटा (@thelapeta) May 10, 2026
During the review of video recordings, officers noticed the word “HANSCHAAL” written on the rear side of the bus seen in the footage. This detail helped investigators trace the vehicle and the people involved.
Based on the evidence collected, Malharganj police arrested three accused. They have been identified as Sanjay, Akash, and Tushar.
Police said a case has been registered against them under sections related to attempted murder. Further investigation is ongoing.
Possible safety violations under review
Officials are also looking into whether standard safety rules were followed while unloading goods from the bus. They are checking if proper care was taken before throwing the parcel.
Investigators are also trying to find out whether there was any earlier argument or conflict between the sanitation worker and the bus staff before the incident.
The exact sequence of events is still under review.
Online reactions and public concern
The case has triggered strong reactions online. Many social media users expressed worry about the safety of sanitation workers, especially those who work on busy roads and public spaces.
Indore: Female cleaner injured after bus staff carelessly threw a parcel at her while she was cleaning in Rajmohalla area.
Negligence caught on CCTV. Victim admitted to hospital. Municipal officials file police complaint against the bus operator. pic.twitter.com/ApGq8JQTKK
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 11, 2026
Some users questioned how such a heavy parcel could be thrown without checking if anyone was nearby. Others demanded strict action in cases involving possible negligence towards civic workers.
The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by sanitation staff while performing their duties.
The Indore case has led to serious legal action, including attempted murder charges and arrests. Police are continuing their investigation to understand whether the act was careless or intentional.
As the inquiry moves forward, authorities are also focusing on safety measures to protect workers who keep city roads clean every day.
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