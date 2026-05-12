We often watch lions hunting in TV documentaries, but tourists in Gujarat's Gir forest experienced it in real life during a safari. A shocking and unforgettable wildlife scene was witnessed at the Sasan Gir Nature Safari Park, the only natural home of Asiatic lions. The incident took place during a safari at Sasan Gir Nature Safari Park. Tourists were travelling in a safari jeep when a lion and a lioness suddenly began a hunt right in front of them.

A rare and spine-chilling wildlife incident was witnessed in the Gir forest, the only home of Asiatic lions, leaving tourists stunned during a safari at Sasan Gir Nature Safari Park.



While tourists were observing lions from a safari jeep, a lion and a lioness suddenly launched a… pic.twitter.com/TmEx8m7Hnb — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 12, 2026

The moment left visitors stunned and speechless. Many tourists had never seen such close action during a safari.