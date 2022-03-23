Shaheed Diwas 2022: 7 lesser known facts about about Bhagat Singh

On March 23, 1931, the British authorities executed the three revolutionaries by hanging. On Shaheed Diwas, Indians pay respect to the liberation warriors. Bhagat Singh is regarded as one of India's most formidable revolutionaries during the independence movement. He motivated hundreds of others to join the independence movement.

Every year on March 23, India observes Shaheed Diwas, or Martyrs' Day, to commemorate the sacrifices of independence fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. On March 23, 1931, the British authorities executed the three revolutionaries by hanging. On Shaheed Diwas, Indians pay respect to the liberation warriors. Bhagat Singh is regarded as one of India's most formidable revolutionaries during the independence movement. He motivated hundreds of others to join the independence movement.

Here are 7 lesser known facts about Bhagat Singh: 1. Bhagat Singh was so outraged by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that he skipped school to go to the scene of the atrocity. He was an excellent performer at college, appearing in plays such as 'Rana Pratap' and 'Bharat-Durdasha.' 2. Bhagat Singh fled Kanpur when his parents forced him to marry. "If I marry in colonial India, when the British Raj is present, then my wife would be my death," he warned his parents. As a result, there is no relaxation or worldly desire that may entice me anymore.' Following that, he became a member of the "Hindustan Socialist Republican Association." 3. During his imprisonment, Bhagat Singh embarked on a hunger strike. Surprisingly, he used to accomplish all of his job on a regular basis during this period, such as singing, reading writing books, visiting court every day, and so on. 4. Bhagat Singh was a prolific writer as well. He contributed to several newspapers and magazines, including Kirti and Veer Arjun.

