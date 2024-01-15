Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Kashmiri girl Batool Zehra's Pahari version of Ram bhajan wins hearts (WATCH)

As the nation eagerly awaits the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Batool Zehra's contribution from the hills of Jammu & Kashmir adds a melodious chapter to the collective celebration.

In the serene town of Uri, nestled in the picturesque landscape of Jammu & Kashmir, a young college student is making waves with her soulful rendition of a Sri Ram Bhajan in the local Pahadi dialect. Batool Zehra, a first-year student, has chosen to lend her voice to the nationwide celebrations surrounding the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Her initiative reflects not only her musical talent but also serves as a bridge connecting Jammu & Kashmir with the historic event.

Batool Zehra, a beacon of cultural resonance, has taken it upon herself to infuse the air of Jammu & Kashmir with the enchanting tunes of a Sri Ram Bhajan. Singing in the local Pahari language, she adds a unique and personal touch to the celebration, showcasing the rich diversity of India's cultural tapestry.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, has captured the hearts and minds of people across the nation. Batool Zehra's musical tribute is not only a celebration of this historic occasion but also a testament to the unity in diversity that defines India.

Batool's choice to sing in the Pahari dialect is a symbolic gesture aimed at connecting her community in Jammu & Kashmir with the larger cultural narrative unfolding in Ayodhya. In the spirit of national celebration, her melodic contribution echoes the sentiments of millions across the country who are eagerly awaiting the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir.

As a college student, Batool Zehra exemplifies the power of music to transcend boundaries and foster cultural unity. Her rendition not only pays homage to Lord Sri Ram but also resonates with the ethos of unity and diversity that defines the Indian subcontinent.

