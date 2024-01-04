Anticipation mounts as Ayodhya's Ram temple reveal grand features ahead of consecration

In line with tradition, the Ram temple embraces a classic city-style architectural design. It spans an impressive length of 380 feet from east to west, with a width of 250 feet and a soaring height of 161 feet.

The much-anticipated first phase of the monumental Ram temple construction in Ayodhya nears completion, signaling the forthcoming consecration ceremony of Lord Ramlala's idol scheduled for January 22. Devotees eagerly await this auspicious event to pay reverence to their revered deity. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has revealed several distinctive features of this monumental temple in Ayodhya.

In line with tradition, the Ram temple embraces a classic city-style architectural design. It spans an impressive length of 380 feet from east to west, with a width of 250 feet and a soaring height of 161 feet. This three-storeyed structure boasts individual floor heights of 20 feet each, adorned by an impressive assembly of 392 pillars and embellished with 44 gates. These distinctive elements contribute to the temple's unique and magnificent allure.

Here are several features of Ram Temple:

1. The primary sanctum of the Ram temple will feature the child form of Lord Shri Ram (deity of Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar), while the first floor will showcase Shri Ram Darbar.

2. The temple will house five pavilions: Dance Mandap, Color Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prayer Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap.

3. Carvings of various gods and goddesses will embellish the temple's pillars and walls.

4. Entry to the temple will be from the eastern side through Singhdwar, accessed by climbing 32 stairs. Additionally, provisions for ramps and lifts will cater to the disabled and elderly.

5. Surrounding the temple will be a rectangular wall spanning 732 meters in all four directions, with a width of 14 feet.

6. Four temples dedicated to Sun God, Maa Bhagwati, Ganapati, and Lord Shiva will adorn the park's corners, while the northern and southern arms will feature the temples of Maa Annapurna and Hanumanji, respectively.

7. Nearby the temple, there will be a Sitakup of ancient times.

8. Proposed temples within the complex will honor Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vashishtha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Mata Shabari, and Rishipatni Devi Ahilya.

9. Renovation work has taken place on the ancient temple of Lord Shiva, situated on Navratna Kuber Tila in the south-western part, where a Jatayu statue has been installed.

10. The temple's construction strictly avoids using iron or concrete on the ground. Instead, a 14-meter thick Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) forms an artificial rock base.

11. To prevent soil moisture, a 21-feet high granite plinth safeguards the temple.

12. Independent facilities such as sewer and water treatment plants, fire-fighting water systems, and an autonomous power station are built within the temple complex, reducing reliance on external resources.

13. A Pilgrims Facility Center with a 25,000-person capacity is underway, equipped with lockers for pilgrims' luggage and medical amenities. Bathroom facilities, toilets, wash basins, and open taps will also be available within the temple premises.

14. The temple's construction adheres to Indian tradition using indigenous technology, emphasizing environmental conservation. Approximately 70% of the temple's 70-acre area will be consistently green.

