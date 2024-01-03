Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Ayodhya to get electric cars for public transport, including Tata Tigor EV - Report

    According to reports, Ayodhya is being planned to be developed as a net zero carbon emission city as it gets ready for the grand Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22. With the inauguration of the Ram Temple, Ayodhya is set to become one of the most popular tourist destinations in India.

    Ram Mandir inauguration Ayodhya to get electric cars for public transport including Tata Tigor EV Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

    India is getting ready for the grand opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and the city's urban developer has taken the lead in encouraging electric mobility for pilgrims being transported. To guarantee pollution-free transportation throughout the event, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has enlisted the aid of the Uttar Pradesh government and has procured electric automobiles and electric golf carts.

    The city is also in pricess of getting its EV infrastructure bolstered with the help of Tata Power which will set up EV charging stations at different parts of the city in coming days. As part of the first phase of its action plan, the ADA has introduced 15 electric vehicles to address the inflow of pilgrims and visitors. 

    Also Read | 'Tarnishing my reputation?': Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED after skipping summons; read full text

    These vehicles, all of which are Tigor EV manufactured by Tata Motors, will carry four passengers at a time. The ADA said it preferred to pick Tata Tigor EV as these vehicles are manufactured under the Make in India initiative.

    Tata Tigor EV is the only electric sedan manufactured in the sub-compact segment. It comes with a driving range of ARAI-rated 315 kms in a single charge. The battery pack is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance and it has a capacity of 26 kWh. 

    All these cars have been parked at the Ayodhya Cantt station. As per reports, these vehicles will be available on rent for tourists. Ayodhya is expected to rise to prominence as one of India's most visited tourist attractions in the years to come with the opening of the Ram Temple. To accommodate and welcome large crowds, the city is undergoing a major transformation. 

    Ayodhya already boasts a brand-new international airport and a completely renovated train station with top-notch, contemporary amenities. 

    Also Read | 'Nari Shakthi' is the biggest guarantee for a developed India..' says PM Modi in Kerala

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 6:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tarnishing my reputation? Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED after skipping summons; read full text snt

    'Tarnishing my reputation?': Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED after skipping summons; read full text

    'Nari Shakthi' is the biggest guarantee for a developed India..' says PM Modi in Kerala rkn

    'Nari Shakthi' is the biggest guarantee for a developed India..' says PM Modi in Kerala

    Bengaluru: New Oneplus device explodes in pocket, customer seeks full medical coverage from company vkp

    Bengaluru: New Oneplus device explodes in pocket, customer seeks full medical coverage from company

    Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha in MP's Kuno National Park; adorable video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah 'Aasha' in MP's Kuno National Park; adorable video goes viral (WATCH)

    'India risks bankruptcy like Pakistan, Afghanistan if it becomes Hindu nation': Ex K'taka Congress MLA warns vkp

    India will go bankrupt like Pakistan, Afghanistan if it becomes Hindu nation: K’taka CM's son

    Recent Stories

    Photos Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan flaunts red hair before her wedding ceremony RBA

    Photos: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan flaunts red hair before her wedding ceremony

    Nadiar Sangam draws criticism for not paying tribute to late actor Captain Vijayakanth ATG

    Nadiar Sangam draws criticism for not paying tribute to late actor Captain Vijayakanth

    BREAKING Twin blasts near Iran general Qasem Soleimani's tomb kill at least 20 (WATCH) snt

    Twin blasts near tomb of Iran's Qasem Soleimani on 4th assassination anniversary kills at least 20 (WATCH)

    Numerology Prediction for January 4 2024 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 4, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    India to launch GSAT 20 satellite on Elon Musk SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Report gcw

    India to launch GSAT-20 satellite on Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket: Report

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon