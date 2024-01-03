Ram Mandir inauguration: Ayodhya to get electric cars for public transport, including Tata Tigor EV - Report

According to reports, Ayodhya is being planned to be developed as a net zero carbon emission city as it gets ready for the grand Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22. With the inauguration of the Ram Temple, Ayodhya is set to become one of the most popular tourist destinations in India.

India is getting ready for the grand opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and the city's urban developer has taken the lead in encouraging electric mobility for pilgrims being transported. To guarantee pollution-free transportation throughout the event, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has enlisted the aid of the Uttar Pradesh government and has procured electric automobiles and electric golf carts.

The city is also in pricess of getting its EV infrastructure bolstered with the help of Tata Power which will set up EV charging stations at different parts of the city in coming days. As part of the first phase of its action plan, the ADA has introduced 15 electric vehicles to address the inflow of pilgrims and visitors.

These vehicles, all of which are Tigor EV manufactured by Tata Motors, will carry four passengers at a time. The ADA said it preferred to pick Tata Tigor EV as these vehicles are manufactured under the Make in India initiative.

Tata Tigor EV is the only electric sedan manufactured in the sub-compact segment. It comes with a driving range of ARAI-rated 315 kms in a single charge. The battery pack is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance and it has a capacity of 26 kWh.

All these cars have been parked at the Ayodhya Cantt station. As per reports, these vehicles will be available on rent for tourists. Ayodhya is expected to rise to prominence as one of India's most visited tourist attractions in the years to come with the opening of the Ram Temple. To accommodate and welcome large crowds, the city is undergoing a major transformation.

Ayodhya already boasts a brand-new international airport and a completely renovated train station with top-notch, contemporary amenities.

