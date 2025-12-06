Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: City to See Chilly Morning, Mild Afternoon on Saturday
Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for Saturday, Dec 6. Expect a mostly cloudy and cold day with max temps at 28°C and min at 16°C. Plan your day now!
Hyderabad Weather on Satuday
Hyderabad is expected to have a mostly cloudy and cold day on Saturday, December 6. The sky will stay covered for long periods, keeping the temperatures on the cooler side.
Max temperature: 28°C
Min temperature: 16°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 28°C, while the minimum will be close to 16°C. This brings a chilly start in the morning and a mild but cool afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be around 28°C. Even with the clouds, the warmth will stay gentle, and the day should feel steady without major heat.
On Saturday, the sun will rise at around 6:33 am and set at about 5:41 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the east-northeast will blow at about 11 km/h. This light breeze will add to the cool feeling, especially during the morning and evening hours.
