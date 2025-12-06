A new CRPF camp on Gogunda hill in Chhattisgarh's Sukma has enabled road construction for the first time since independence, bringing development to a former Naxal stronghold and prompting surrenders from Maoist cadres.

With establishment of CRPF camp at Gogunda hill in insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, the tribal population inhabiting the hill is ready to witness the development and avail the benefit of government schemes as construction of a road linking the restive place commenced for the first time after the independence under the security blanket of forces.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The commencement of road construction work in the area, which was once a stronghold of Naxals, became possible after the establishment of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) at Gogunda Hill, a senior police officer said. Notably, for the first time ever after the independence, the construction of roads started in this area that remained under the control of Maoists for around four decades, and even common people from outside were completely restricted from entering the area. The steep and towering slopes from all sides of Gogunda hill made it impossible to even imagine building a road.

Strategic Camp Dismantles Naxal Safe Haven

Under the security cover of the district police and the 74th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), construction of roads in the area became possible today. The geographical structure of Gogunda Hill is very difficult and surrounded by hills. After the establishment of CRPF camp, the safe hideout of naxal's Darbha division got free from their clutches. Moreover, the Naxals are making requests to surrender," said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chauhan. Establishment of the camp at the hill was a challenging task, and three security personnel suffered injuries during IED blasts, the SP added. The task of road construction was very challenging, he said.

A Once Impenetrable Zone

According to security personnel, Gogunda is that part of South Bastar which was once considered the strongest and most impenetrable zone of Naxals. Surrounded by dense forests and challenging terrain, the movement of security forces here was nearly impossible. According to the officials in police and paramilitary forces, Naxals used to carry out arms supply, plan ambushes, and train their cadres for years through this place. This hill was once their safest zone of Naxals but the circumstances have changed.

"The vision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to eradicate Naxalism by 31 March 31. The 74th Battalion established the Gogunda Camp on October 20 this year and it is located at a height of about 662 meters. The biggest challenge was the road, which was non-existent, and coming down was a challenging task for the local population. With the support of Sukma Police, 74th battalion of CRPF and DRG, we have been performing the duty for the last 45 days and ensuring the construction of road," said commandant of CRPF's 74th battalion Himanshu Pandey. The place is considered a very inaccessible area and was a safe hideout for naxals, said the commandant. He further informed that their safe haven is now on the verge of collapse.

Villagers Welcome Development, Hope for Easier Life

After the establishment of the camp, security personnel started interacting with villagers in this area. The villagers are also very excited about the camp's establishment, believing that the development will ensure accessibility to road, internet, healthcare, education and others, which they have been deprived of for several years of independence.

According to residents of Gogunda, "earlier, stepping out of this hill felt like going to war. After the completion of road construction work, life may finally become easier." (ANI)