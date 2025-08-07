The girl, a final-year political science student, was found dead at home by her father, who has blamed police inaction for the tragedy.

In a disturbing incident, a 20-year-old college student in Odisha allegedly set herself on fire on Wednesday after her ex-boyfriend threatened to leak their intimate photos and videos on social media following their breakup. The girl, a final-year political science student, was found dead at home by her father, who has blamed police inaction for the tragedy. Her father alleged that when they tried to file a complaint against the accused, police officers advised them to block his number rather than taking action against him. "Around six months back, my daughter and I had gone to Pattamundai (rural) police station to lodge an FIR against her ex-boyfriend as he had threatened to leak her private photos and videos on social media platforms. But police officers did not take necessary steps to file a case and advised us to block his mobile number instead. Due to gross negligence of the police, my daughter was forced to end her life," the girl's father alleged, reported TOI.

He also claimed that his daughter had been living in fear for six months due to threats from the accused, with whom she had been in a relationship for two years.

In response to the father's allegation, superintendent of police Siddharth Kataria assured a thorough and impartial investigation. "Every aspect of the incident will be thoroughly probed, and whosoever is found guilty will face action as per law," Kataria said. He emphasized that police personnel would be held accountable if it is found they have been negligent.

4th Such Case in 3 Weeks

The incident comes days after a college student in Balasore set herself on fire over alleged sexual harassment by her department head and supposed inaction by the college authorities. Since that incident on July 12, Odisha has witnessed at least four such self-immolation cases.