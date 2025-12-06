- Home
Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Update: Winter chill to increase across the state, know weekend forecast
West Bengal Winter Alerts: A bone-chilling cold with the northerly winds at the start of December. How intense will the winter get over the weekend? Here's a big update from the weather department. See the full photo gallery...
Today's Weather
Alipore Met Office reports cool westerly winds. Dry weather for 7 days, no rain. Temps have dropped and will fall more, by 1-3°C on the weekend, making it chillier. Morning fog, then clear skies.
South Bengal Weather
Active cyclonic circulation over NW Uttar Pradesh & Tripura. A new western disturbance arrives today, dropping South Bengal's temps. Winter chill is up. Temps may fall 1-3°C in some districts.
Dry weather forecast for North Bengal
Light to moderate morning fog likely. Fog possible in all South Bengal districts due to temp changes. Visibility may drop to 200-900m. No rain. Dry weather in North Bengal. Chilly feel to stay.
How will the weather be on the weekend?
Darjeeling's temperature is around 5°C, and Malda's is around 16°C. Scattered morning fog is possible. Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar will see more fog. Fog will also increase in hilly areas.
Cool northwesterly wind
Cool northwesterly winds persist. Night temps rose slightly due to clouds. Light morning fog, then clear skies. Dry weather, no rain. Chilly mornings and evenings. Day temp below normal.
