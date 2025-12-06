The MCD budget proposes no new taxes, focusing instead on expanding the tax base and improving collection. Key allocations include 29% for sanitation. Reforms to ease business license processes and plans for 20 new parking facilities were announced.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner, Ashwani Kumar, has placed the budget proposals before the Standing Committee, presenting the financial estimates and key priorities for the coming year. He highlighted that the budget has been crafted to strengthen civic services, enhance operational efficiency, and introduce citizen-friendly reforms--all without placing any additional tax burden on the public.

No New Tax Burden for Delhiites

The Commissioner on Friday reiterated that no new tax or increase in existing tax rates has been proposed. Instead, MCD plans to boost revenue by expanding the tax base and strengthening recovery mechanisms. It is expected that 58% of total receipts will be generated through taxes with improved collection systems. He also informed that the SUNIYO property tax scheme has already enabled an additional recovery of ₹600 crore, reflecting its success.

"This budget reflects MCD's unwavering commitment to better service delivery, environmental sustainability, and citizen convenience, through MCD's initiative aimed at providing ease of doing business and ease of living--without increasing the tax burden. We are working consistently to ensure that every rupee allocated translates into tangible improvement on the ground," Kumar said.

Key Budget Allocations and Priorities

Sanitation and environmental management continue to be top priorities, with ₹4,795 crore allocated to the sector--29% of the total budget. Education receives 15%, followed by 12% for Health, underscoring the Corporation's commitment to essential public welfare services.

Focus on Sanitation and Environment

To further improve solid waste management in the city, solid waste disposal units/facilities are being developed. In addition, to address dust and pollution across the city, MCD is procuring 60 Mechanical Road Sweepers and 60 battery-operated litter pickers.

Infrastructure Upgrades on City Roads

MCD Commissioner also thanked the Delhi government for the funds provided under various schemes to undertake the work on a massive scale for the repair of city roads. For far, around 250km of roads have been repaired, and by March this year, repair work on around 600km of roads is expected to be completed.

Major Reforms for Ease of Doing Business

A landmark reform has been introduced for business owners: The processes for obtaining Factory Licenses and General Trade Licenses have now been fully integrated with the property tax system. Citizens will no longer be required to submit separate applications or upload documents. Instead, they may simply pay the required license fee along with their property tax and download the license directly, making the process seamless and hassle-free.

As part of the ongoing Ease of Doing Business reforms, a similar integration is expected to be introduced for Health Trade Licenses as well.

Improving Citizen Convenience

Further, aiming at the citizen convenience, 20 more multi-level parking facilities are being proposed in the city at the critical locations.

Ensuring Financial Stability

Despite significant financial liabilities towards employees and contractors, the Commissioner assured that employee salaries and retirees' pensions are being paid on time. Outstanding dues are being gradually settled through rigorous and disciplined financial management, ensuring continuity, stability, and timely service delivery.(ANI)