In a shocking incident, the wife of a police constable in Uttar Pradesh died by suicide after posting a harrowing video on Instagram accusing her in-laws of relentless harassment and issuing grave threats.

The deceased, Saumya Kashyap, was married to Anurag Singh, a constable currently posted with the Eagle Mobile unit at Bakshi Ka Talab police station. Saumya was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her home soon after an emotional video surfaced online, prompting police to act swiftly.

In the video that has since drawn widespread attention, Saumya made serious allegations against her in-laws. She claimed they were pressuring her husband to remarry and further accused her brother-in-law of threatening to kill her.

Authorities have reached out to Saumya’s family in Mainpuri, who are on their way to Lucknow to lodge a formal complaint. “A case will be registered upon receiving their complaint,” officials confirmed, adding that a detailed investigation has been launched.