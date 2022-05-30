Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajya Sabha election: Congress picks spark criticism and dissent

    A number of leaders have raised questions over the party's selections.

    Rajya Sabha election: Congress picks spark criticism and dissent
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 30, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    Dissent echoed once again in the Congress party after the party announced 10 candidates for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls. A number of leaders have raised questions over the party's selections. Among those unhappy are actress-turned-politician Nagma Morarji and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

    Also Read: Are India and Pakistan holding back channel dialogue?

    The Congress party had on Sunday announced the names of former Union ministers P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken, and that of the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala as candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.

    On Sunday night, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera took to Twitter to post, 'Shayad meri tapasya mein kuch kami reh gayi (Perhaps there were some shortcomings in my penance)." Hours later, on Monday morning, Khera softened his grief, saying that it is the party that had given him his identity.

    "I am not only in agreement with this view of mine but also stand by it," he said, tagging a post from a few days ago when he had asserted that Congressmen should not forget that the party gave them their identity.

    Nagma responded to Khera's tweet on penance, saying, "My 18 years of penance fell short before Imran 'bhai' (Imran Pratapgarhi, who has been fielded from Maharashtra)

    In her Twitter post, she asked: "Soniaji our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in Rajya Sabha in 2003-2004 when I joined Congress party on her behest. We were not in power then. Since then it has been 18 years, but they did not find an opportunity. Mr Imran is accommodated in Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. I ask am I less deserving." 

    Also Read: Mumbai, UP Police use 'Stranger Things' to convey a message

    Responding to Morarji's tweet, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said in a tweet that the penance of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Salman Khurshid and Tariq Anwar had to wait for over 40 years, but they too were 'martyred'.

    It is a suicidal step for the party to suppress talent, he said in another tweet in Hindi.

    The Rumbling in Rajasthan

    Rajasthan's Independent MLA from Sirohi Sanyam Lodha, who was formerly in the Congress, lashed out at the party. Lodha had quit the party during the 2018 assembly elections after the party denied him a ticket. He contested as an independent candidate.

    "The Congress party should clarify why it did not make any Congress leader or worker from Rajasthan, a candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections," he asked, tagging Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in his Twitter post.

    A senior Congress leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the decision to give tickets to outsiders will have an adverse impact on the party next year.
        
    "Before choosing the candidate of Rajya Sabha, the high command should have thought of the next assembly elections in Rajasthan. The approach of the high command should have been of selecting locals, balancing the social engineering in order to garner public support in favour of the party in next elections," he said.

    Who did Congress field for the Rajya Sabha election?

    The list released by the Congress party on Sunday is as follows: 

    * Palaniappan Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu 

    * Jairam Ramesh from Karnataka

    * Ajay Maken from Haryana 

    * Randeep Singh Surjewala from Rajasthan

    * Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan

    * Vivek Tankha from Madhya Pradesh

    * Rajeev Shukla from Chhattisgarh 

    * Ranjeet Ranjan from Maharashtra

    The Congress is expected to get 10 Rajya Sabha seats in the June 10 election cycle. Elections will be held to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August. The last date for filing nominations is May 31. 

    With PTI Inputs

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are India and Pakistan holding back channel dialogue

    Are India and Pakistan holding back channel dialogue?

    Mumbai UP Police use Stranger Things to convey a message - adt

    Mumbai, UP Police use 'Stranger Things' to convey a message

    PM CARES for Children: Key decisions to help kids who lost their parents to Covid

    PM CARES for Children: 10 key decisions to help kids who lost their parents to Covid

    Tara Air plane crash: Nepal Army physically locates wreckage

    Tara Air plane crash: Nepal Army physically locates wreckage

    Who is Sidhu Moose Wala net worth Punjabi singer congress leader shot dead in Mansa snt

    Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

    Recent Stories

    After Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh on Goldy Brar's hitlist snt

    After Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh on Goldy Brar's hitlist?

    Video Disha Patani shows off her dance movies; fans don't miss it RBA

    Video: Disha Patani shows off her dance movies; fans don't miss it

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Jos Buttler dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit WATCH-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit (WATCH)

    IIFA 2022 Jacqueline Fernandez Shahid Kapoor Nora Fatehi and more will be attending the ceremony drb

    IIFA 2022: Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and more will be attending the ceremony

    TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction window opens, Know important dates, how to make alteration - adt

    TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction window opens, Know important dates, how to make alteration

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon