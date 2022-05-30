Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai, UP Police use 'Stranger Things' to convey a message

    This was not the first time that a police force has used the 'Stranger Things' reference. Besides Uttar Pradesh Police, their colleagues in the Mumbai Police too have previously made the series a reference in their public awareness campaigns.
     

    First Published May 30, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    The much-awaited  Stranger Things season four was released on Friday; following the same, the Uttar Pradesh Police and Mumbai Police used the show to raise public awareness on their social media. 

    Cryptically, the Mumbai Police department tweeted a graphic that said "stop teasing", capitalising on the popularity of the science fiction drama series. Mumbai Police tweeted and shared an image, "Such flavour of odd will put you on the other side of Bars. #SheMatters#Dial100 #StrangerThings4."

     

    The Mumbai Police department also encouraged individuals to report sexual harassment by contacting helpline numbers 100 and 103 or sending a message to Twitter.

    Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh police department also posted an image, "Never click on links that contain Stranger Things." The simple graphic emphasised the importance of not clicking on suspicious or random links because they may initiate phishing attacks that result in financial fraud or data theft.

     

    Comments started flowing in, completing the unique method used by the police department to spread awareness. One Twitter user commented that UP police had raised the bar with their moment marketing wali strategy.

    This was not the first time; both the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Mumbai Police have previously used Stranger Things references in their public awareness campaigns.

    Days before the fourth season of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix, more than 15 monuments worldwide used themed light work to promote the show. On Thursday, the Gateway of India was illuminated with eye-catching projections as part of this international promotional campaign.

