    Are India and Pakistan holding back channel dialogue?

    Relations between the two countries have been at a stalemate since August 2019 after India revoked article 370 and 35A from Jammu & Kashmir. 

    Are India and Pakistan holding back channel dialogue
    Islamabad, First Published May 30, 2022, 1:44 PM IST

    Aiming to resume the talks between two neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan have initiated a 'back channel' dialogue, Pakistani media reported on May 30.  

    Relations between the two countries have been at a stalemate since August 2019 after India revoked articles 370 and 35A from Jammu & Kashmir. 

    As per the reports, the dialogue has gathered steam after the change in regime in Pakistan and Shehbaz Sharif became the prime minister. 

    The two nuclear-armed neighbours had in February 2021 reiterated to implementation of the ceasefire between their land forces. No major ceasefire violations have been reported since then. 

    "Since the new government came to power in Islamabad, there has been a renewed push by the two sides to find some way out. Call it back channels, Track-II or behind-the-scene talks, I can only confirm that relevant people in both countries are in touch with each other," Pakistani media outlet 'The Dawn' reported quoting an official source. 

    The source, however, said that he did not have the exact details of those contacts. The source said the very reason why information about who is part of the 'back channel' is not revealed is because these discussions need to remain under wraps until something tangible was decided.

    Last Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged New Delhi to reverse the August 5, 2019 actions so that both sides could engage in talks for the resolution of all outstanding issues, including Kashmir.

    Indian foreign ministry is yet to react to the development.

