Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate a conference on ‘Opportunities in Defence Manufacturing in the Country’. The event will focus on coordination between MoD and State/UT Governments. The Defence Minister will also launch new 'Defence Exim Portal'.

New Delhi [India]: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a national-level conference on 'Opportunities in Defence Manufacturing in the Country' at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on October 7, 2025, an official press release said. The conference, organised under the aegis of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (MoD), will provide a focused platform to strengthen coordination between MoD and State/UT Governments, with the objective of aligning regional industrial policies and infrastructure development with the national goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

‘Defence Exim Portal’ to be launched

During the event, the Defence Minister will launch the new 'Defence Exim Portal', designed to streamline the process of issuing export and import authorisations, as well as the Srijan DEEP (Defence Establishments and Entrepreneurs Platform) portal, a digital repository mapping the capabilities and products of Indian defence industries.

Two key publications 'Aerospace & Defence Sector Policy Compendium of States and Union Territories' and the iDEX Coffee Table Book 'Shared Horizons of Innovation' will also be released on the occasion.

The conference aims to bring together senior officials from the Departments of Industries of all States and Union Territories to discuss their crucial role in advancing India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. It will also highlight ongoing national efforts to boost indigenisation, enhance defence exports, and promote investment in the sector.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)