Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the Army, Navy and Air Force to overcome legacy silos and support the move towards theatre commands. Speaking at an IAF seminar in Delhi, he said true jointness requires structural reforms and mindset change.

New Delhi: Amid ongoing disagreements over the creation of theatre commands, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday urged senior military leaders to consistently communicate the importance of integration to their teams. He emphasised that achieving true jointness requires not only structural reforms but also a fundamental shift in mindset.

‘Mindset change key to overcoming silos for jointness’

Recognising that mindset change will not be easy and also involve overcoming legacy habits and institutional silos, Rajnath Singh said: “We will face challenges as we move towards jointness. But through dialogue, understanding and respect for traditions, we can overcome these hurdles. Every service must feel that the others understand their challenges, and every tradition must be honoured as we build new systems together.”

Rajnath Singh was speaking at a seminar organized by the Indian Air Force in the national capital.

On the occasion, the minister also called upon the military leadership to continue studying international best practices and adapt them in India’s context.

“We can learn from others, but our answers must be Indian answers shaped by our geography, our needs and our culture. Only then can we build systems that are truly sustainable and future-ready,” he added.

Reiterating that the government’s commitment to support jointness in every possible way, he urged all services and institutions including the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Border Security Force (BSF) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to move decisively on this path.

“Only when our Armed Forces operate in unison, in harmony, and in perfect coordination can we counter adversaries across all domains and lead India to new heights of glory. This is the need of the hour, and I am confident we will achieve it,” he underlined.

“During Operation Sindoor, the tri-services synergy produced a unified, real-time operational picture. It empowered commanders to take timely decisions, enhanced situational awareness, and reduced the risk of fratricide. This is the living example of jointness delivering decisive results and this success must become the benchmark for all future operation,” Rajnath Singh stated.