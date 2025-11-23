The NCC celebrated its 78th Raising Day with tributes to Kargil hero Major Saravanan in Trichy and a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The event highlighted the organisation's growth and nationwide initiatives.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day, observed every year on the fourth Sunday of November, was celebrated here on Sunday by paying tributes at the memorial of Kargil War hero Major Saravanan, who sacrificed his life after destroying enemy bunkers. As part of the 78th NCC Day, the tributes at Major Saravanan's memorial, located on the Trichy District Collectorate Road, were led by NCC Group Commander Colonel Vijayakumar. NCC officers and cadets laid wreaths and offered flower petals at the memorial, highlighting the dedication of nation-building soldiers and reaffirming the values of selfless service, discipline, and leadership upheld by NCC cadets. Cadets also took an oath pledging their commitment to contribute to the nation's security. Battalion 2 Administrative Officer Colonel P K Velu, Trichy NCC Group Headquarters Administrative Officer Pushpendra, Lieutenant Colonel Saravanan, Women's Battalion Commanding Officer Major Mini, and several others participated in the event.

Nationwide Commemorations Begin in Delhi

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrated its 78th Raising Day on November 23, 2025, with commemorative events planned across the country. As a prelude to the celebrations, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, on November 22 where Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Director General NCC Lt Gen Virendra Vats laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes on behalf of the entire organisation. The observance set the tone for a nationwide celebration that highlighted the NCC's steadfast role in nation-building and youth development.

Three NCC girl cadets from the Tri-Services also laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes, joining the senior leadership in honouring the nation's bravehearts. After the ceremony, the Defence Secretary, DG NCC and the gathering witnessed a band performance by NCC cadets drawn from various Delhi schools, adding a ceremonial touch to the commemoration.

A Legacy of Growth

From its establishment in 1948 with just 20,000 cadets, the NCC has grown into the world's largest uniformed youth organisation with 20 lakh cadets, including an increase of 6 lakh cadets between 2014 and 2025. Today, its footprint spans 713 of India's 780 districts, making it one of the most widely represented youth institutions in the country.

Fostering Social Responsibility and Community Service

Across states and union territories, cadets commemorated the day through a series of public-service initiatives like blood donation drives, tree plantation activities, 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaigns and anti-drug awareness programmes under Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan. These efforts demonstrated the organisation's continued focus on community engagement, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Evolving for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Addressing the gathering, the Defence Secretary applauded the NCC's contributions in multiple spheres. He highlighted flagship initiatives such as Apda Mitra disaster-response training, the NCC Mt. Everest expedition and the inclusion of Drone & Cyber training in the curriculum. As the NCC observes its 77th anniversary, it continues to evolve as a vibrant, future-ready organisation, preparing disciplined, socially aware, and technologically skilled youth committed to strengthening a Viksit Bharat.