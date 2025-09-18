The Indian Army is fast-tracking drone induction under the “Eagle in the Arm” concept, equipping infantry, artillery, and training academies with drones and counter-drone systems, enhancing combat, surveillance, logistics, and battlefield readiness.

New Delhi: As part of its modernisation drive, the Indian Army has been rapidly scaling up the induction of drones and counter-drone systems, with a number of units already operationalised. It has so far established Drone Centres at premier training academies, including the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Infantry School in Mhow, and Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

“The move is aimed at embedding drone operations as a standard capability for soldiers across all arms of the Army,” an official said.

Indian Army chief General's Arunachal visit

On Thursday, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited one such facility at Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the Indian Army’s focus on operationalising drone capabilities.

Officials said the Indian Army’s approach is captured in the concept of “Eagle in the Arm” - the idea that every soldier should be capable of operating a drone, just as he carries his weapon.

Depending on the task of the unit or soldier, drones will be employed for combat, surveillance, logistics, or even medical evacuation.

“Counter-drone measures are also being inducted in parallel, creating a layered system to both exploit and neutralise unmanned platforms.”

The emphasis on transformation was also reflected in the Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s speech during the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Dras on July 26, 2025.

Indian Army equips infantry with drone platoons and counter-drone systems

Upendra Dwivedi had announced that every infantry battalion will have a drone platoon, artillery regiments will be equipped with counter-drone systems and loiter munitions, and composite Divyastra batteries will be created to enhance precision and survivability.

“This dual thrust, arming soldiers with drones while strengthening counter-drone defences, reflects Indian Army’s recognition that unmanned systems are no longer niche but essential elements of the battlefield.”

By institutionalising training, operationalising units, and aligning force structures, the Indian Army is ensuring that the “soldier of tomorrow” will not only carry a weapon but also an eagle, a drone that extends his vision, reach, and power on the battlefield.