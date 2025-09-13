Indian Army’s Spear Corps completed Exercise ‘Dibang Shakti’ in Arunachal, showcasing tactical brilliance, jungle warfare skills, high-altitude readiness and resilience, reinforcing the force's preparedness to counter threats along eastern borders.

New Delhi: The troops of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps successfully conducted a high-intensity exercise titled ‘Dibang Shakti’ deep in the challenging terrain of Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, demonstrating its operational prowess. Designed meticulously to test and validate the troops’ asymmetric warfare capabilities under extremely demanding conditions of dense jungles, steep mountains, and unpredictable weather, the troops exercise showcased exceptional skill in a variety of tactical domains, including specialized survival techniques, jungle warfare, and combat free falls operations.

Focus on tactical excellence and survival skills

The operation demanded not only physical endurance and sharp tactical acumen but also a high degree of mental resilience, as soldiers navigated through rugged, uncharted terrain under simulated combat scenarios, an official said.

Aimed at reinforcing the preparedness of the troops to counter unconventional threats, the exercise was also meant to conduct rapid-response operations in high-altitude and jungle environments, which are critical in the context of India’s eastern borders.

Enhancing combat readiness and national security

“The seamless coordination between various arms of the armed forces, along with advanced technology applications, demonstrated the Indian Army’s focus on holistic combat readiness,” the official added.

“This exercise further strengthened the patriotic zeal and commitment of the troops towards securing the nation’s sovereignty.”

“It exemplified the Indian Army’s motto of being ever-prepared, with a strong emphasis on innovation, tactical brilliance and unyielding resilience.”

The successful completion of Exercise Dibang Shakti reflects the continued focus of the Indian Army in enhancing operational capability, readiness and adaptability to face future challenges.

“The endeavour inspires confidence among citizens and reaffirms the steadfast commitment of the Indian Army towards securing the nation’s frontiers.”