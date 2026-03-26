A road rage incident in Jaipur has gone viral after a video showed a woman damaging a motorcycle following a minor traffic clash. The footage captures her hitting the bike with a helmet and a brick. Jaipur Police have taken note and said the matter is being reviewed. The incident has sparked strong reactions online.

A shocking road rage incident from Jaipur has triggered outrage after a video surfaced online showing a woman damaging a man’s motorcycle in public. The incident, which reportedly began as a minor traffic clash, quickly turned aggressive and has since gone viral on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Minor accident turns into confrontation

According to the viral video, a Royal Enfield motorcycle allegedly brushed against a woman’s scooter in heavy traffic. What seemed like a small and common road incident soon escalated into a heated argument between the two.

Eyewitness visuals suggest that the situation became tense within seconds, drawing the attention of people nearby. Even others can be heard asking the woman to stop but she remains unfazed and goes on to say, "Go, call the cops, doesn't matter. Call any policeman, you cannot do anything."

Also Read: UP Horror! 8-Year-Old Girl Murdered In Agra, Body Found Hidden In Canister, Tenant On The Run

Woman seen damaging motorcycle

In the video, the woman is seen losing her temper and repeatedly hitting the parked motorcycle with her helmet. She then picks up a brick from the roadside and starts smashing parts of the bike.

The footage shows visible damage to the motorcycle, including the headlight and speedometer. The man whose bike was damaged appears to remain calm during the incident, not reacting aggressively.

Police respond after video goes viral

As the video spread widely online, Jaipur Police responded to social media posts where users tagged them.

In their reply, the police said the information had been forwarded to the concerned officer for appropriate action. However, authorities have not yet confirmed whether any official complaint has been filed or if legal action has been taken.

Scroll to load tweet…

Strong reactions on social media

The incident has sparked strong reactions online, with many users criticising the woman’s behaviour and calling it an example of extreme road rage. One user wrote that a minor collision led to the woman completely smashing the bike. Others questioned the lack of control and respect for public property.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Some users, however, offered mixed views. One comment suggested it was a “fair trade” if the bike had hit her scooter. Another user said people should not judge her actions without knowing the full story.

At the same time, many praised the man for staying calm and not reacting violently despite the damage to his vehicle.

Also Read: Noelia Castillo Ramos's Painful Journey: Spain Woman's Euthanasia Case Triggers Global Outpouring