A speeding car went out of control and hit four pedestrians at Sajan Tiraha in Varanasi around 9:30 pm. CCTV footage shows the vehicle striking multiple people before crashing into a pickup van. The driver then reversed and fled the scene. Four injured persons were hospitalised and are now stable. Police have registered a case.

A speeding white car created panic in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, after it went out of control and hit several people at Sajan Tiraha under Sigra police station area. The incident happened at around 9:30 pm and was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. The video shows the car entering the junction at high speed before suddenly hitting a man walking on the road.

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Pedestrians hit one after another

In the footage, the first victim is seen being thrown nearly five feet into the air due to the impact. The car did not stop and went on to hit three more people walking along the roadside.

After hitting the pedestrians, the vehicle crashed into a pickup van from behind. Even after this, the driver reversed the car and managed to flee from the scene, leaving the injured behind.

Four injured, rushed to hospital

Police reached the spot soon after getting information about the accident. Four injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Sanjay Gupta alias Guddu from Mishri Bazaar in Ghazipur and Zahur Ansari from Peer Sagar, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. Two others were also hurt in the incident. According to police, all injured persons are now stable and out of danger.

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Case filed, driver on the run

Based on a complaint filed by Sanjay Gupta, police have registered a case against the driver of the car (registration number UP 65 BX 0051).

Sigra Station House Officer Sanjay Mishra said a team has been formed to trace and arrest the accused driver. He confirmed that efforts are ongoing and the suspect will be caught soon.

Public anger after video goes viral

The CCTV video has spread widely on social media, leading to strong reactions from the public. Many users blamed careless driving and demanded strict action.

Some people called it “pure irresponsibility” and said such incidents are becoming too common. Others highlighted how innocent pedestrians can become victims within seconds due to reckless driving.

The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules in busy city areas.