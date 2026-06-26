For the first time, the Central Government has revealed the names of the six soldiers who were killed during Operation Sindoor. Their names have now been inscribed at the National War Memorial near India Gate in Delhi.

New Delhi: The Central Government has, for the first time, revealed the names of the six soldiers who lost their lives during 'Operation Sindoor', a retaliatory strike by the Indian Army on terror camps inside Pakistan. The names of the six heroes have been inscribed at the National War Memorial, located near India Gate in Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The list includes five Army personnel and one Air Force official. Their names have also been published in the 'Roll of Honour' section on the National War Memorial's official website.

Until now, the government had not officially released the names of the soldiers killed during Operation Sindoor, which took place in May last year. This disclosure comes just after the country observed the first anniversary of the covert operation.

Amit Shah's 'detect, deduct, destroy' strategy against drug trade

The six soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice are:

Subedar Major Pawan Kumar (Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade)

Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Vir Chakra (4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry)

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar (5 Field Regiment)

Aviation Technician Mood Muralinaik (851 Light Regiment)

Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh (237 Field Workshop Company)

Sergeant Surendra Kumar, Vayu Medal (39 Wing)

Their names have been included in the official records under the category of soldiers killed in the year 2025.

The Indian Army had launched 'Operation Sindoor' to hit back at the horrific Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives. In the joint operation that followed, Indian forces successfully destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These targets included training centres of terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

PM Modi's Seychelles visit to boost trade, economic ties: SCCI