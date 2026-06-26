Kolkata Weather Update: Heavy Rain Along With Red Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather Update: The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted severe weather across the state this weekend. Meteorologists have warned that the situation in North Bengal could be the most critical. Here are the key details at a glance
Bad Weather
After Friday, thunderstorms are forecast across the state on Saturday. The Alipore Met Dept has issued a red alert for several North Bengal districts from Saturday.
Heavy Rain in Northern Districts
A red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rain is in place for 5 districts, including Darjeeling and Cooch Behar. Rainfall may exceed 200 mm. Scattered rain has occurred since morning.
Jalpaiguri Flooded!
An orange alert is issued for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, with up to 200 mm of rain expected today. Rivers in Jalpaiguri are already full, and water levels may rise further.
Disaster Looms in the Hills
There is a risk of landslides in hilly areas. River water levels will rise, and low-lying areas may be flooded. The weather office has already issued a warning.
Cause of the Severe Weather
Due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, South Bengal's sky will be cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast. Heavy storms are likely from next week.
Kolkata's Weather
Kolkata's minimum temperature dropped to 24.1°C, 2.7 degrees below normal. No storm warning for today, but a yellow alert for Monday and an orange alert for Tue-Wed.
Alert in Other Districts
A yellow alert for thunderstorms is issued for South 24 Parganas, Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, and Murshidabad. Scattered rain may occur today.
No Relief in the South
Districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, may experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Heat and discomfort will persist if it does not rain.
Storm Forecast
Gusty winds of 30 to 50 km/h will blow in South Bengal until Sunday. People in coastal areas have already been warned.
Weather Worsens from Monday
From Monday, the situation in South Bengal will worsen. Gusty winds of 50 to 60 km/h will blow, and the amount of rainfall will increase significantly.
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