A year before Punjab elections, Congress is divided. A faction led by former CM Charanjit Channi has rebelled against PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, demanding his removal and urging the high command to make Channi the party's face.

Just a year ahead of the state election in Punjab, the Congress is a divided house. After the Congress High Command decided to maintain status quo keeping Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as PCC Chief, the new campaign comittee chief and former CM Charanjit Channi called for a critical meeting at his home in Morinda. Several leaders including stalwarts like Bharat Bhushan Ashu were in attendance and sounded the rebellion against Warring. They demanded Warring's removal as Punjab Congress president pitching Channi as the man to lead the party into the elections. The leaders called on the party high command to reconsider the recently announced organisational appointments in Punjab.

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Channi himeself kept his cards close to his chest saying on X, "Congress party leadership called on me at my residence and urged me to present the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Punjab before the High Command"

Leaders Demand Warring's Ouster, Back Channi for CM Face

Several Congress leaders voiced support for Channi, urging the party high command to appoint him as the party chief and project him as the party's chief ministerial face and also demanded the removal of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from the state unit's top post.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Channi in Morinda, Congress leader Darshan Singh Brar called for the boycott of Raja Warring and urged the party high command to appoint Channi as the state unit chief, asserting that the party would return to power under Channi's leadership. Brar said, "Just one thing was discussed - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (state Congress president) should be boycotted. Charanjit Singh Channi should be made the state president. He should even become the CM. We will get votes in his name. If Channi is elevated, we will form the Govt... Raja Warring doesn't even work. In 4 years, Punjab was looted. We demand that Raja Warring be removed from the state president post and Charanjit Singh Channi should be given the post."

Reacting to Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Brar said, "Party cannot form the Government in the state if he continues (as the State Congress president)...I want Charanjit Singh Channi to be the state president. This is not rebellion..."

Congress leader Gurpreet Singh Kangar appealed to the party leadership to heed the sentiments of the people of Punjab and project Channi as the face of the party. "We urge the high command to reconsider and think about the voice of the people of Punjab. Even you know what the people of Punjab want. If a Congress Govt has to be formed here, a popular man should be pushed forward. Charanjit Singh Channi should be pushed forward. Captain Amarinder Singh was once very popular and now Channi sahab is very popular," Kangar said.

Further, Congress leader Nazar Singh Manshahia said the leaders present at the meeting expressed dissatisfaction over the continuation of Raja Warring as the state Congress president. "All the leaders who had come here have expressed their sentiments. People are not happy with the re-nomination of Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (as the state Congress president). This will be taken up with the high command. Charanjit Singh Channi should be made the state Congress president as well as CM face," Manshahia said.

Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu also said the concerns of party workers regarding the recently announced list of office-bearers should be conveyed to the central leadership. "The sentiments of people were expressed that they do not agree with the list of office-bearers that was released a few days ago. High command should be told to reconsider this," Ashu said.

Sidhu Moosewala's Father Lends Support

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, also attended the meeting and expressed support for Channi. "Everyone has extended their support to Channi sahab," Balkaur Singh said.

Organisational Overhaul Sparks Dissent

The remarks come amid discussions within the Punjab Congress over its organisational leadership ahead of the 2027 state Assembly elections. The Congress had contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections under the leadership of then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi but suffered a decisive defeat to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On Wednesday, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Channi as Chairperson of the Campaign Committee. The party also confirmed that Raja Warring will continue as Punjab PCC President. (ANI)