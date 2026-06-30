A woman in Ghaziabad killed her live-in partner because she suspected he had his eyes on her 13-year-old daughter. She was scared he might harm the girl, so she planned the murder with her sister.

In a shocking case from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a woman killed her live-in partner with her sister's help, all to protect her 13-year-old daughter. The two then tried to pass off the murder as a suicide, but their plan fell apart. The incident took place in Tronica City, Loni. The police have arrested Kiran (32) and her younger sister Kashish (21) for the murder of Zakir (38). The crime happened on June 23, and the police cracked the case within 12 hours after Zakir's brother, Sameer Khan, filed a complaint. Kiran, who has three children from a previous marriage, had been in a relationship with Zakir for four years.

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About eight months ago, she moved into his house in Loni with her 13-year-old daughter and two sons. However, for the past two months, Kiran grew suspicious that Zakir had wrong intentions towards her daughter. She was terrified that he might sexually assault the minor girl. This fear pushed Kiran to plan his murder. About 20 days before the incident, she called her sister Kashish from Bulandshahr to her house and shared her plan. On the afternoon of June 23, Kiran used Zakir's phone to book a taxi and sent her three children away. Once the kids were gone, Kiran and Kashish attacked Zakir, hitting him on the head with a stick. When he fell unconscious, they strangled him to death with a towel. To cover their tracks, they hung his body from a ceiling fan and even bent the fan's blades to make it look like a suicide. After this, the sisters started screaming and crying to alert the neighbours, telling them that Zakir had tried to kill himself. They called Zakir's brother, Sameer, and rushed Zakir to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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The whole story unravelled after the post-mortem report came. It revealed that Zakir had died from strangulation and had a deep injury on his head. Following this, Sameer Khan filed a police complaint. The police checked local CCTV footage and questioned the sisters, who eventually confessed to the crime. Both women have been charged with murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police have also recovered the stick and the cloth used for the murder from the crime scene. Watch the Asianet News Live video here