Agnimitra Paul attacked Abhishek Banerjee over TMC's 15-year rule, citing 'bloodshed' and post-poll violence. Banerjee hit back, alleging state police were harassing and intimidating his associates in a politically motivated move.

Agnimitra Paul's Attack on TMC Rule

Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul on Friday launched a blistering attack against TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, questioning who would "answer for the bloodshed" and atrocities committed against the people of West Bengal under the 15 year-Trinamool rule.

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Speaking to reporters, Paul said, "...Who will answer for the fifteen years of harassment--and not just harassment, but bloodshed and atrocities against women--inflicted upon the people of Bengal by you (Abhishek Banerjee), your aunt, and your government? As for the allegations of theft--whether you committed theft or not is for the court to decide--do you feel harassed just because you were summoned twice for interrogation?

Paul further raised the issue of the 2021 post-poll violence, alleging that thousands were forced to leave the state. She further cited a Bhagavad Gita quote - 'one reaps what one sows', stating that the TMC leadership must now face the consequences of their tenure. "Have you forgotten the post-poll violence, Abhishek Banerjee? Have you forgotten how 10,000 people were forced to flee to other states? It is just as the Gita says: one reaps what one sows. You must face the consequences of the actions you and your aunt have taken over the past fifteen years; there is no alternative," she added.

Banerjee Alleges 'Political Intimidation'

Earlier today, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged that several people associated with his office have been subjected to intimidation and harassment by the West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID), claiming that the action was politically motivated.

"Over the past couple of weeks, STF/CID @WBPolice has, without proper notice and in violation of basic legal safeguards, abruptly summoned or randomly picked up nearly 25 people connected to my office or associated with me, all in the name of interrogation. They are being intimidated, threatened and pressured to give false statements against me. Phones are being tapped, and even family members, including women, are being harassed and threatened. This is political intimidation at its worst," Banerjee said in a post on X. Targeting the ruling BJP government, he further alleged, "A government whose own Chief Minister was caught on camera allegedly taking bribes, with multiple CBI cases hanging over him, is now using state agencies to target me. Do what you can. I will not bow down till my last breath." (ANI)