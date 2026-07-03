BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the opposition's letter to the CJI on voter list revision as a 'failed attempt to undermine democracy,' alleging parties are lashing out due to repeated electoral failures and citing Congress's hypocrisy.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the opposition, condemning the letter written by several political parties to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) regarding the 'Special Intensive Revision' (SIR) of voter lists, terming it a "failed attempt to undermine democracy."

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Addressing a press conference, Trivedi alleged that parties which treat their organizations as "personal caste fiefdoms" are lashing out due to their repeated electoral failures and a constant disregard for public sentiment.

BJP condemns letter as 'undemocratic'

"The Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns the letter written to the Chief Justice of India--and the failed attempt to undermine democracy--by a few political parties. This entire matter has two facets: a legal one and a political one," Trivedi said.

'Voter revision process lawful'

Elaborating on the legal standing of the voter revision process, the BJP leader stated that the 'Special Intensive Revision' has been upheld by various courts as "entirely reasonable and lawful." He noted that such exercises have been conducted periodically by the Election Commission and the Government of India in the past.

"From a constitutional perspective, they failed to present a single factual issue before the court. This has raised suspicions in the public mind that their dream of capturing power in the states by relying on dubious voters is now crumbling," he added.

BJP accuses Congress of hypocrisy

Trivedi further accused the Congress party of hypocrisy, drawing parallels between the tone of their letter and the "arrogance witnessed during the Emergency era." He pointed toward internal contradictions within the Congress and its allies regarding the voter revision process.

"I would like to ask the Congress party: is it not true that one of your senior leaders, Shashi Tharoor, stated on a TV program that the Congress party benefited from the voter revision (SIR) in Kerala because the fake voters registered by the Communist parties were deleted?" Trivedi questioned.

"Meanwhile, your Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar instructs his party workers to engage in the SIR process with promptness and active zeal, yet here you are raising objections against it," he added.

INDIA bloc raises concerns with CJI

On June 30, the INDIA bloc parties including the Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK have come together to raise concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues. The bloc has written a joint letter to the Chief Justice of India raising their concerns.

Sources told ANI that hectic talks behind the scenes led by major parties of the INDIA bloc managed to get the signatures of the DMK and AAP in the joint letter.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the letter, initially discussed at an INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, has been signed by 23 political parties and one Independent. "21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026, where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues. Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India today. The Opposition parties are firmly anchored in SURE--Solidarity, Unity and Resistance," he wrote on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien also confirmed the development, stating that parties including the Aam Aadmi Party and DMK were among the signatories to the letter. (ANI)