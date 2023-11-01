Rajasthan Election 2023: CM Gehlot addresses Congress ticket protests, says 'can't satisfy all'

The Congress party's candidate announcement has come in several stages, with the latest unveiling of five candidates following the release of the fourth list comprising 56 candidates. Last week, the party had released its third list of 19 candidates.

Amid ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress workers across the state voiced their displeasure through protests on Wednesday. The party has disclosed the names of 156 candidates for the 200-member assembly.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot acknowledged the discontent among party workers regarding candidate selection. He emphasized the democratic process, stating that it's natural for not everyone to be satisfied. In a democracy, decisions are made through consultations with various party leaders.

Gehlot noted, "It's natural that everyone can't be satisfied. Even if I am the CM, not all decisions can be taken just as I want. That is democracy. The kind of ups and downs that are happening in BJP, arson and vandalism have also taken place...This time the tickets were distributed with suggestions by everyone by and large. We will win the election. Common people want our government to come back to power because we have worked."

In contrast, BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Rathore criticized Congress for its "weak leadership" and the inability to field new faces who have made a significant impact. He claimed that the Congress leadership has resorted to nominating incumbent MLAs who have allegedly exploited the public.

The Congress party's candidate announcement has come in several stages, with the latest unveiling of five candidates following the release of the fourth list comprising 56 candidates. Last week, the party had released its third list of 19 candidates. The first list included 43 candidates, and the second list had 33.

The assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled for November 25, with the counting of votes set for December 3.