Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre, says 'Modi does not want poor to get power'

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (November 1) addressed a public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Sukma and voiced his perspective on Prime Minister Modi and the Gandhi family. Addressing the gathering, Kharge said, "PM Modi does not want the poor to get any power. He keeps saying that he is a poor man and people cannot bear that he is a prime minister."

"He keeps making such statements. Did Bhupesh Baghel ever say that he is from the backward class? Did he say that the BJP is not bearing with him? Bhupesh Baghel never made any such statements," Kharge said.

Kharge continued to draw comparisons, questioning, "He (PM Modi) keeps abusing the Gandhi Family. Has Rahul Gandhi ever been the PM? Has Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ever been the PM? Did Sonia Gandhi accept the PM's position?... The last PM from that house was Rajiv Gandhi. For 40 years now, none from their house has been in any position. No minister, no CM, no central minister and no PM. He (PM Modi) keeps abusing such people every day."

