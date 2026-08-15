Chandigarh Police arrested a 34-year-old man from Howrah, West Bengal, in a digital arrest scam. The accused, Raj Kumar Shaw, allegedly duped a woman of Rs 9.51 lakh by threatening her with a fake digital arrest for money laundering.

Chandigarh Police have arrested a 34-year-old man from Howrah, West Bengal, in connection with an alleged digital arrest scam involving Rs 9.51 lakh, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Raj Kumar Shaw, was arrested by a team of Police Station Cyber Crime, Sector 17, Chandigarh, from Howrah in connection with FIR No. 102 dated September 27, 2024, registered under under Sections 308 (7), 319(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340 (2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the statement provided by police, the case was registered on the complaint of a Chandigarh resident who alleged that Rs 9,51,347 was transferred from her bank account after she was threatened with a digital arrest.

During the investigation, police found that the fraudster had allegedly called the complainant and falsely claimed that she was involved in money laundering and human trafficking. Police said the victim, fearing the allegations, transferred Rs 9,51,347 to a bank account provided by the fraudster.

Further technical investigation and analysis of the money trail allegedly revealed that the fraud amount had been credited to a bank account linked to Shaw, police said.

Acting on the technical and field investigation, a police team conducted a raid in Howrah and arrested Shaw. During interrogation, Shaw allegedly disclosed that another person was also involved in the crime, police said.

The accused was subsequently sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest other accused persons.

The arrest was made under the direction of SP-Cyber Geetanjali Khandelwal, IPS, with the guidance of DSP Cyber Crime and IT and supervision of the SHO, Police Station Cyber Crime, Sector 17.

China-linked Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted

Earlier, the staff of PS Cyber, South West District, had busted a China-linked cyber fraud syndicate involved in supplying mule bank accounts to foreign fraudsters operating work-from-home task-based scams. Four accused persons, including the account supplier, account operator, agent, and account holder, have been arrested, police said.

During the investigation, substantial incriminating evidence, including multiple bank passbooks, SIM cards, mobile phones, and records of commission transactions, were recovered.

An e-FIR No. 366/26, u/s 318(4)/319(2)/340/61(2) BNS, dated July 17, 2026, was received at PS Cyber, South West District, regarding a cyber fraud of ₹12 lakhs.

The complainant reported that he was contacted through Telegram and was offered a lucrative work-from-home task-based job. Initially, he was asked to deposit security money for completing various online tasks. Whenever he attempted to withdraw his earnings, the fraudsters induced him to deposit additional amounts on different pretexts. Believing the assurances given by the fraudsters, the complainant continued transferring money until he ultimately lost ₹12 lakhs. (ANI)