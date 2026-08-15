A Delhi-registered vehicle with 10 people fell into the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district. One person died, six were injured, and three are missing. A multi-agency search and rescue operation is currently underway for the missing.

One person died, six were injured, and three others remained missing after a Delhi-registered vehicle carrying 10 people fell into the Lohit River in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

The accident occurred at around 6 am on August 13 in the Sarti area along NH-113 on the Walong-Hawai road, according to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Anjaw. The vehicle reportedly fell around 300 feet from the road into a deep gorge before landing in the Lohit River, where it submerged.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operation Launched

The incident was reported to the District Disaster Management Officer, Anjaw, at around 9:59 am on August 13, following which coordination was initiated with concerned departments and agencies for search and rescue, evacuation and medical assistance.

The rescue operation was conducted under the overall coordination of DDMA Anjaw, with participation from the district administration, Anjaw Police, Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local residents and volunteers.

According to the DDMA, six people, including four males, one female and one child, were rescued and reported injured. One female was confirmed dead, while three people remained missing. Anjaw Police, led by Officer-in-Charge Padi Tado, also participated in the search and rescue operation.

The DDMA said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was being requisitioned for further search and rescue operations as the SDRF had limited resources. Further details are awaited. (ANI)