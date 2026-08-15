Despite unprecedented floods destroying their homes and livelihood in Sivasagar's Nepali Khuti village, residents gathered to celebrate Independence Day, hoisting the Tricolour on ruined land as a symbol of their unbroken spirit.

In a moving display of courage and unity, the flood-affected residents of Nepali Khuti village under the Nazira Co-District gathered on Saturday to celebrate the 80th Independence Day. Having faced severe devastation in the recent, unprecedented floods that swept through the region, burying homes under thick mud and taking a heavy toll on local lives and livestock, the community came together from relief camps and makeshift shelters. Dressed in basic relief clothing, villagers cleared a patch of ruined land to hoist the Indian Tricolour. For the people of Nepali Khuti, the event served as a powerful declaration that their spirit remains unbroken.

Relief Efforts and Community Resilience

Prem Tamang, Chairman, Gorkha Development Council, highlighted the relief and rehabilitation efforts undertaken by the Gorkha Development Council in flood-hit Nepali Khuti village and said that despite the devastation, residents decided to celebrate Independence Day together.

Speaking to ANI, Tamang said, "A devastating flood hit Assam and Nazira's Nepali Khuti village suffered the most. More than 1000 livestock died. 200 concrete houses were washed away. Since 25th July, Gorkha Development Council has been working to boost the morale of the Gorkhas living here and stand with them in this hour of grief. Before rebuilding the houses, we set up temporary camps."

"Local MLA helped us in arranging material everything. Situation is better now. Houses are being rebuilt. Looking at this, the people said that bad times will come and go but we have to celebrate the 80th Independence Day together. We have arranged 'kheer' for the people," Tamang added.

Widespread Devastation Across Assam

Meanwhile, according to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) Assam bulletin released on August 9, the devastating floods have heavily impacted multiple regions, resulting in the loss of 60 males and 23 females, alongwith 18 children (12 males and 6 females). The authorities clarified that the death count in Sivasagar district was revised after a correction in the reported data. A death was mistakenly recorded twice under the same name, due to which the district's toll has been reduced from 50 to 49. Among the hardest-hit areas, Cachar district has recorded 22 deaths, while Sivasagar has reported 49 fatalities. Other severely affected districts include Karimganj (nine deaths), Golaghat (eight deaths), along with casualties reported across Dhemaji, Nagaon, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Karbi Anglong.

The flood situation continues to remain severe in several parts of Assam, with rescue and relief operations remaining underway in the affected areas as district administrations and revenue circles continue to monitor water levels and provide assistance to affected populations in the inundated regions.

Amid the severe flood situation in the state, the Central Government and the State Government are extending continuous support for relief, rehabilitation and medical assistance. Authorities are also working to ensure that essential services and assistance reach people in the affected areas as the district gradually moves towards recovery.