BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused Congress leaders of insulting the National Song 'Vande Mataram' by showing discomfort during its full rendition on Independence Day. He demanded a national apology from the party for the alleged disrespect.

Thakur Accuses Congress of Insulting 'Vande Mataram'

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused the Congress leadership of showing "deep discomfort" with the full rendition of Vande Mataram at the party headquarters on Independence Day and demanded that the Congress apologise to the nation, alleging that its leaders insulted the National Song.

"Today, the Congress leadership has once again demonstrated its deep discomfort with the full rendition of 'Vande Mataram'. This is not merely a matter of protocol; it is a question of the nation's honour," Thakur said.

"Driven by petty politics and a policy of appeasement, the Congress has insulted the National Song today. The Congress must apologise to the entire nation," he added.

Details of the Alleged Disrespect

Thakur claimed that while the original version of 'Vande Mataram', which he alleged was earlier "discarded or removed" by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was being sung, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi appeared uncomfortable.

"When the National Song is being sung, every Indian is expected to stand with utmost respect and discipline. Yet, today at the Congress headquarters, while the original version of 'Vande Mataram', which Jawaharlal Nehru had previously discarded or removed, was being sung, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Kharge ji appeared visibly uncomfortable," he said.

"They were seen fidgeting and whispering to one another while the song was being performed. This is deeply unfortunate," Thakur alleged.

He stressed that 'Vande Mataram' belonged to no political party and was instead associated with India's freedom struggle. "'Vande Mataram' is not the property of any single political party, be it the BJP or the Congress; it is an integral part of the soul of India's freedom struggle. It embodies the sentiments of the millions who sacrificed everything for the country's independence," he said.

Amit Malviya Echoes Allegations

Thakur's remarks came after BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that Sonia Gandhi had objected to the full rendition of the National Song during the Independence Day event at the Congress headquarters.

Malviya claimed that Sonia Gandhi became "agitated" after the initial stanzas were sung and asked for the rendition to be stopped, while Rahul Gandhi also appeared to signal that it should end. He alleged that the song was nevertheless allowed to continue and was eventually sung in full.

"For the first time, the entire 'Vande Mataram' was sung at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day. After the initial stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung, Sonia Gandhi became agitated and asked for the rendition to be stopped rather than played in full. Rahul Gandhi too appeared to signal that it should end," Malviya said.

Congress Rejects Allegations

The Congress, however, rejected the allegation and maintained that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with opposing the National Song, claiming she was only seeking to ensure that the arrangements for its rendition were carried out properly.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also dismissed the controversy. "There is no controversy. Congress' high command or Jairam Ramesh will tell you about the party's approach," Gehlot said.

Thakur, meanwhile, said the Congress must clarify its position and apologise. "The nation is watching. The nation will remember this and will punish the Congress. You must apologise to the entire nation and pledge that, in the future, neither the Congress nor its leaders will ever insult the National Song," he said.