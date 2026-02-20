In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a man ignited a fire at a petrol pump by using a lighter near a fuel nozzle after being warned not to smoke. The blaze spread rapidly, causing panic.

A shocking incident captured on CCTV at a petrol pump in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has raised serious concerns about safety violations involving flammable fuels. According to reports, a man triggered a sudden fire after allegedly using a lighter near a fuel nozzle, moments after being warned not to smoke while refuelling.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The footage shows how quickly the situation escalated, with flames erupting near a motorcycle and spreading across the fuel station area within seconds. Panic broke out among customers and staff as the fire intensified, highlighting the dangers of ignoring basic safety rules at petrol pumps. Eyewitnesses said the man disregarded repeated warnings, putting multiple lives at risk.

Scroll to load tweet…

Fortunately, petrol pump employees responded swiftly and effectively. Using fire extinguishers, they managed to control the blaze before it could escalate into a major disaster. Their prompt action prevented injuries and minimised damage to the property.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with smoking or using open flames near petrol and other highly combustible substances. Even a small spark can lead to dangerous consequences in such environments.

Authorities are expected to take action against the individual involved, while the viral CCTV footage has sparked concern online. The incident has also renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety protocols at fuel stations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.