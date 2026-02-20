MP CM Mohan Yadav praised the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as a chance for global partnership. The summit focuses on 'AI for Humanity,' with PM Modi unveiling the MANAV Vision and major announcements like the Tata-OpenAI partnership for AI infrastructure.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that the India AI Impact Summit 2026 provides an "incredibe oppurtunity to connect with the AI" and "move forward with the world". Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the event, Yadav said, This is an incredible opportunity to connect with AI and move forward with the world. I have come here personally with my officials to see how it can be beneficial for our state and how we can become partners in the world so that the state progresses."

Summit Vision and Global Cooperation

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

Guiding Pillars for Global AI Cooperation

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

Key Announcements and Launches

PM Modi's MANAV Vision

PM Narendra Modi unveiled the MANAV Vision (Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive, Valid and Legitimate).

Tata-OpenAI Partnership for AI Infrastructure

Tata Group & OpenAI announced a partnership to build 100 MW of AI infrastructure in India, scalable to 1 GW.

New Indian Large Language Models

The summit saw the launch of BharatGen Param2 (a 17-billion parameter model for 22 languages) and new large language models from Sarvam AI.

Strong Public Interest

The India AI Impact Expo was extended by one day, concluding on February 21, due to strong public interest. (ANI)