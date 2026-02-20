DMK MP Kanimozhi asserted the DMK-Congress alliance is a strong, enduring partnership with no possibility of change. She also dismissed the BJP's walkout from the assembly as 'unnecessary political drama' staged for political reasons.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Friday reaffirmed the strength of the DMK-Congress alliance, stating that it has been a long-standing partnership with no possibility of any change. Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi said,"DMK-Congress alliance is a strong partnership that has endured for many years, and there is no possibility of any change in it."

Kanimozhi dismisses BJP's 'political drama'

Addressing questions on the BJP state president's walkout from the Assembly over the interim budget, she noted that major policy announcements are generally not made in interim budgets. "If examined carefully, several important provisions beneficial to youth and the sports sector have been included. She criticized the walkout as an unnecessary political drama staged merely for political reasons," she added.

Responding to the BJP's claims of a supposed rift within the DMK-Congress alliance, she remarked, "It is enough if the BJP maintains its own alliance properly. It is unclear why they are concerned about other alliances."

Stalin to 'take care' of seat-sharing arrangements

The Tamil Nadu assembly consists of 234 seats, of which the DMK-Congress alliance won 151 in the 2021 elections. These remarks come amid ongoing seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the DMK ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assured DMK cadre that he "will take care" of the seat-sharing arrangements with its allies for the state's assembly elections.

This came after the DMK chief ruled out any shared governance model with the party allies amid the reports of Congress demanding ministerial berths in the government.

Congress maintained that the alliance remains "very strong" and reiterated that the party will hold alliance talks on February 22.

Addressing the DMK Booth Committee Training Conference in the Chengalpattu district, Stalin urged party workers to work with a strong sense of unity among the alliance partners. "As for alliance arrangements, seat-sharing, and candidate selection, I will take care of that. You need not worry. Whoever contests in whichever constituency, work as if Stalin himself is the candidate in all 234 constituencies. Without unity, we cannot achieve our goal. Therefore, we must work with a strong sense of unity among our alliance partners," Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu's 234-member Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in the first half of 2026. (ANI)