Three CRPF jawans and a driver were killed in a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district. The jawans belonged to the 201 CoBRA battalion. One person was injured and is receiving treatment. CRPF DG VS Pandey mourned the deaths.

CRPF Director General VS Pandey mourned the deaths of three jawans who lost their lives in a road accident in Dhamtari district on Saturday. Pandey stated that the three CRPF jawans belonged to the 201 CoBRA battalion and added that one personnel is injured and receiving medical treatment.

'A Sad Day for Us'

"It's a sad day for us. Today, three jawans of our 201 CoBRA battalion died. They had set out from Jagdalpur and met with an accident in Dhamtari. One personnel is injured and is being provided medical treatment," CRPF Director General told reporters.

Four Killed in Collision

At least four people, including three CRPF personnel and a car driver, were killed in a road accident near Bypass Khapri in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday. According to officials, the CRPF personnel were travelling from Jagdalpur to Raipur when their vehicle collided with a car on Khapri road.

Civil Surgeon Abhishek Tonder said that two died on the spot, two on the way to the hospital, and one injured person is under treatment.

Civil Surgeon Confirms Casualties

"We got information that CRPF jawans were going from Jagdalpur to Raipur. On Khapri road near Dhamtari, their vehicle collided with a car. Two people died on the spot, and two died on the way to the hospital. A total of four people died. One person is injured and is currently being treated in the hospital," Tonder told reporters.

Investigation Launched

The impact of the crash caused chaos at the scene, with local police and rescue teams rushing to carry out relief operations.Police have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the crash.