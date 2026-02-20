Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slammed Rahul Gandhi for calling the AI Impact Summit a 'PR spectacle,' accusing him of being 'anti-national.' Reddy defended the summit, citing participation from global leaders and its overwhelmingly positive reception.

Reddy Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hit back at LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's "PR spectacle" remarks on the AI Impact Summit, stating that the Congress MP only knows how to speak against anti-national people and speak against the country. Speaking to ANI, Reddy emphasised the positive feedback being received by the AI Impact Summit, asserting that top leaders across the world attended the event; however, Gandhi has turned it into a political issue. "For the first time, the Government of India has organised a very large AI summit in the country. Heads of state from major countries, CEOs of big companies have come... but unfortunately, the Leader of the Opposition in this country, Rahul Gandhi, has turned even this into a political issue. He doesn't understand anything about the country, about the country's development; he only knows how to meet anti-national people, to speak against India, against the country's police, the Supreme Court, Parliament, the Prime Minister," G Kishan Reddy said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rahul Gandhi's 'PR Spectacle' Jibe

LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called the AI Impact Summit a "disorganised PR spectacle", where the Indian data is up for sale by showcasing Chinese products. His remrising controversy over Galgotias University allegedly presenting Chinese-made robotic dog as its own invention at the AI Impact Summit.

About the India AI Impact Summit

Vision and Global Cooperation

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

Guiding Principles: Sutras and MANAV Vision

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement. PM Narendra Modi unveiled the MANAV Vision (Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive, Valid and Legitimate).

Key Announcements and Outcomes

Tata Group & OpenAI announced a partnership to build 100 MW of AI infrastructure in India, scalable to 1 GW. The summit saw the launch of BharatGen Param2 (a 17-billion parameter model for 22 languages) and new large language models from Sarvam AI.

The India AI Impact Expo was extended by one day, concluding on February 21, due to strong public interest. (ANI)