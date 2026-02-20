The BJP in Tamil Nadu launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government, releasing a symbolic 'report card' that gave the party an 'All Fail' grade for its unfulfilled election promises, with the criticism spilling into the Assembly budget debate.

BJP gives DMK 'All Fail' grade in symbolic report card

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu by releasing a symbolic "report card" listing how many promises were fulfilled and how many remain unfulfilled.

Highlighting the promises made by the DMK government, the BJP released the statistical "report card" resembling an exam score sheet. The report was released and criticised within the Assembly premises by BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran. Tamil Nadu BJP State President and MLA Nainar Nagendran said, they (DMK Government) have merely repeated in the Budget what was already stated earlier. We (BJP) conducted an assessment to verify whether the DMK has fulfilled the promises it made during the elections. In that evaluation, the DMK has received 'All Fail' in every category.

Heated debate in Assembly over Interim Budget

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a sharp exchange of words took place in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly during the debate on the Interim Budget, with leaders of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trading barbs over debt, law and order, and electoral promises.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran described the Interim Budget as a "mirage," alleging that it lacked any plans for the future. "There is nothing about future plans in this Interim Budget. Perhaps you did not mention them because you think you will not return to power," he said.

Responding to the criticism, Tamil Nadu Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports Minister EV Velu stated that an Interim Budget was meant to outline ongoing schemes, adding, "It will not include plans for 2026 at this stage. We will present them after forming the government again."

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu asserted, "A compilation of the development schemes already implemented has been presented. This Interim Budget is framed in a way that the Chief Minister can return to office next time and implement further projects."

Nagendran doubled down on his statement, saying, "You should have mentioned future plans too in the budget." Thennarasu informed that funds have been allocated and "future schemes will be announced after the Chief Minister forms the government again."

Nagendran raises state debt concerns

Nagendran then raised concerns over the state's debt, claiming that Tamil Nadu had borrowed Rs 6.2 lakh crore in the last five years. "If a household has four members, it amounts to ₹5 lakh debt per person," he argued. (ANI)