Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet against three accused in the Said-ul-Ajaib building collapse that killed six people on May 30. The owner and two builders face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The case will be heard on Aug 22.

Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet in the Said-ul-Ajaib village Building collapse case of May 30, 2026. Six people died, and several got injured in the incident.

The charge sheet has been filed in Saket Court for the offences of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing grievous hurt, and other offences.

3 Accused Named in Charge Sheet

As per the court record, the charge sheet has been filed against 3 accused persons for the offence under section 105 (Culpable Homicide not amounting to Murder), 290 (Negligent conduct during pulling down, repair or Construction of a building), 125 (a) (causing hurt due to rash or negligent act endangering human life or safety of others), 125 (b) (causing grievous hurt due to rash or negligent act endangering human life or safety of others) and 3 (5) (Common intention) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Delhi Police filed the charge sheet on August 13 in the court. The charge sheet will be taken up for hearing by the concerned Judicial Magistrate First Class on August 22. Three persons named as accused are Karamvir Singh, Manish Khatri and Avinash Gupta. Karamvir Singh is the owner of the building. Khatri and Gupta are builders. All accused persons were arrested by Delhi Police.

Details of the Collapse

As per the Delhi Police FIR lodged at Mehrauli Police Station, the building that collapsed was located in Gali No 5, Said-ul-Azaib, near Saket Metro Station. According to the officials, information regarding the building collapse was first received at around 7:35 pm by beat staff from Police Station Mehrauli during routine patrol in Saidulajab village. The personnel immediately rushed to the spot and called for backup, following which the first PCR call was logged at 7:38 pm. Police said local teams responded immediately and initially rescued six people trapped under the debris, while all emergency response agencies were alerted simultaneously.

The building housed several offices and a cafe. As per the FIR, a lady used to run a kitchen near the building. At the time of the incident, some people were there for dinner, and staff were also there. The building collapsed on the kitchen, and several people were buried in debris. Some of them were rescued. (ANI)