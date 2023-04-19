Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Railways suspends official who delayed Vande Bharat train by 2 minutes, forced to take U-turn
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Railways took action against its employee who caused a delay of two minutes during the first trial run of the Vande Bharat Express in Kerala. The semi-high speed train stayed for two minutes longer at Piravom station as the signaller gave the first signal to Venad Express.

    Also read: India to overtake China as world's most populous country by mid-2023: UN estimates

    The Venad Express and Vande Bharat trains arrived at Piravom station at the same time during the latter's first trial run. The Venad Express was granted the go-ahead as there were more passengers. This resulted in a two-minute delay for the Vande Bharat train. 

    Following this, Kumar, a senior railway employee and railway controller, was suspended. However, the suspension was cancelled when it became debatable and labour unions stepped in.

    The Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary Kanam Rajendran said that even though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to speed up the launch, the Vande Bharat Express will not get the expected speed. He also said that approval from the Centre is required for the Silverline project and the discussions for the same will continue.

    In order to accelerate Vande Bharat, the Indian Railways intends to substantially revamp the signalling and rail infrastructure in Kerala. There is hope that this will address Kerala's long-standing needs for timely track renovation and the replacement of the outdated signalling system. As track curves are straightened and necessary rails are relocated, the speed of other trains will also increase. 

    The double distance signalling system and automatic signalling system, which will aid loco pilots by giving them extra time for braking, would also boost speed, according to the Union Railway Minister. Thiruvananthapuram's railway development will cost a total of Rs 156 crore, according to the budget announcement.

    The crowding at Thiruvananthapuram railway station would be much decreased with the upgrade of Nemom and Kochuveli as important terminals. 
    Meanwhile, Indian Railways extended the semi-high-speed train service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. Initially, it was proposed to run between Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur only.

    Also read: Daughters entitled to claim marriage expenses from father irrespective of religion: Kerala HC
     

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
