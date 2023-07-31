Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Railway Protection Force constable kills 4 onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train near Palghar

    Following the incident, the constable responsible for the shooting has been taken into custody by the authorities. The Railway Protection Force officials are investigating the matter further to understand the motive behind the shooting. 

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 8:44 AM IST

    A tragic incident occurred on Monday morning involving the Railway Protection Force (RPF) near the Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. An RPF personnel opened fire on a train, resulting in the death of four individuals, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police. Palghar is located approximately 100 km from Mumbai.

    The accused in this unfortunate incident has been identified as RPF Constable Chetan Singh. At around five in the morning, he reportedly discharged his automatic weapon, leading to the fatalities of a fellow RPF colleague and three passengers who were travelling on the train from Jaipur to Mumbai. The tragic event unfolded inside coach B5 of the train.

    Following the incident, the constable responsible for the shooting has been taken into custody by the authorities. 

    The Railway Protection Force officials are investigating the matter further to understand the motive behind the shooting. Meanwhile, local authorities have been notified, and appropriate actions are expected to be taken.

    More updates awaited

