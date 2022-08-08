Railway pantry staff allegedly throws man out of moving train for argument over water bottle

The Government Railway Police Circle Officer, Mohammed Naeem, said an FIR has been registered against the pantry staff under various sections.

Police in the Lalitpur district said on Monday that railway pantry staff allegedly attacked a man and threw him out of a moving train. One of the accused has been arrested, as per officials.

On Saturday, Ravi Yadav (26) was travelling with his sister on the Raptisagar Express (12591). When the train arrived in Jiroli village, an argument started between him and the pantry staff over the purchase of a water bottle and spitting pan masala, as per police.

Following this, Yadav's sister left the train at Lalitpur station, but the pantry staff refused to let him out. They allegedly beat him up and threw him out of the moving train onto the track, where he was rushed to the district hospital by locals.

He was referred to Jhansi Medical College, where he is said to be in stable condition.

An FIR has been registered against the pantry staff under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, according to Government Railway Police Circle Officer Mohammed Naeem.

He identified the arrested suspect as Amit. He stated that a thorough investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

