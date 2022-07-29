Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP police constable suspended after brutally thrashing an older man

    The issue was brought to light after a video of a police officer brutally beating and dragging an older man went viral on social media.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jabalpur, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 7:17 PM IST

    The police constable involved in the brutal thrashing of an older man at Jabalpur Railway Station has been suspended, said the Rewa police official after a video went viral, as per media reports. 

    The victim's name is Gopal Prasad, and the police officer's name is Anant Sharma.

     

    The police constable is kicking and punching the elderly man in the video, which appears to be taken from inside a train. He is also seen beating him with a belt and dragging him on the railway platform by his foot.

    People halted and stared in disbelief at what was happening, but no one intervened to stop the cop from beating the man.

    As per reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday. After the video went viral, vendors at the railway station were questioned, confirming the brutality incident.

    Many people shared the video on social media, including Twitter and Facebook, and criticised the officer's actions.

    According to the victim's statement to the police, he stated that some people were abusing him at the railway station, and that's when he complained to the police officer present there, and the officer attacked him.

    The victim claimed he didn't know the officer and had no idea why he would attack an older man.

