    IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels 136 trains on August 4; check the list

    Passengers are advised to check the train status on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) website to avoid inconvenience. This list is constantly updated by the Railways due to which the number of cancelled, diverted and rescheduled trains may increase accordingly.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 8:52 AM IST

    Indian Railways on Thursday announced that a total of 136 trains had been cancelled due to operational and maintenance issues and natural causes like floods. Another 21 trains have been partially cancelled, which means that they would be operating from a new point of origin. Another 12 trains have been rescheduled, while 26 trains have been diverted on August 4.

    The trains that have been cancelled include the Azimganj-Navti (03086), Ramnagar-Moradabad (05366), Pathankot-Jwalamukhi Road Express (01605/01606), Solapur-Pune (11421) and Solapur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (12116). Among the 26 trains that have been diverted include New Delhi-Ghaziabad (04913), Howrah-Yoga Nagri Rishikesh Doon Express (13009), and Chhapra-Aurihar Junction (05135) have been diverted.

    The Railways constantly updates this list, due to which the number of cancelled, diverted, and rescheduled trains may increase accordingly. Therefore it is important that you get the latest information in this regard from the website. Passengers are advised to check the train status to avoid inconvenience. To check whether your train is on the list, follow these steps:

    Step 1
    Log on to the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) website enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

    Step 2
    On the top right corner of the home page, click on the option named 'Exceptional Trains'

    Step 3
    A dropdown comes up with the following options: Cancelled Trains, Rescheduled Train, Diverted Trains and Train Exception Info. 

    Step 4
    For specific train information, go to Train Exception Info.

    Step 5
    Insert the Train Number and click on Train Exception Info. The train status shall be displayed on the screen.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 8:55 AM IST
