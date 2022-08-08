Watch: Steam train passing through football ground, leaves internet amazed

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A video of a railway track positioned between the spectator stands and a football ground has emerged on social media. Twitter user Creature of God, known for sharing bizarre marvels worldwide, has shared the video of a steam engine train passing through the ground during a soccer match.

    There is not one but numerous videos of bizarre things that have happened during sporting events such as cardboard stands, socially distanced celebrations, dog(s) running in between a soccer match or players trying to catch a chicken running on the field. As an addition to the list, one more video is doing rounds on social media, and we bet you will be left equally amazed after watching it, as much as we were. 

    The video shows the Cierny Hron Railway line dividing the football ground and the Slovakian minnow's main stand, Tatran Cierny Balog. The railway track is set between the spectator stands and the football ground. 

    As we know, people enter stadiums to enjoy the match and sports. Spectators want to relish every moment on the field; if there is any distraction, it will surely put them off. However, viewers in this stadium did not appear agitated when a special train intercepted their view of the footballing action on the ground. 

    Twitter user Creature of God shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details of the incident in the caption.

    In the video, a narrow gauge steam train passes right in front of the spectators while watching a football match. The railway line can be seen right between the soccer ground and the stands where the viewers are sitting. Reportedly, Slovakian minnows Tatran Cierny Balog is the team who exhibits this unique setting of the Cierny Hron Railway passing through the ground without impacting the footballers fighting it out on the ground. 

    After being posted online, the video went crazy viral and received over 3.9 million views and 9631 likes. Social media users flooded the comments section with gifs and emojis. Also, they expressed their amazement and liked to visit the place to experience it. Watch the video.

