After a godown collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala, the state govt blamed the previous TMC administration. Minister Agnimitra Paul halted all construction until a safety audit. CM Suvendu Adhikari confirmed 5 dead and 20 injured.

Govt Blames Previous TMC Regime, Halts Construction

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the previous Mamata Banerjee-led TMC administration over the collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area, declaring that the current state government will not bear the consequences of the previous regime's actions. Addressing the media, Paul announced an immediate suspension of all construction activities. She stated that work will remain halted until a mandatory safety audit is completed, setting July 31 as the deadline for the process.

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"The NDRF has conducted drills at 2 places. At one place, 2 people are alive whom we have given painkillers and everything... The NDRF is trying to rescue them. The path is very narrow so we need another small crane... We still don't know how many people are inside... According to some estimates, 45 to 55 people had come... Till 31s July, all the construction work has to be stopped till the audit is done... We will not pay the price for what the previous Mamata Banerjee government did..." said Paul.

5 Dead, 20 Injured in Taratala Collapse

Paul's remarks came following the collapse of a private under-construction godown near Brace Bridge in Kolkata's Taratala area at approximately 12:07 pm on Tuesday. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the death toll in the incident had risen to five, while 20 people sustained injuries. Of the injured, two are currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU), while the remaining 18 are reported to be out of danger.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operation Underway

Rescue operations began shortly thereafter and were carried out jointly by the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Kolkata Police, Fire Department, Civil Defence, and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Previous Govt's 'Sins' Blamed for Tragedy

State Minister Moumita Biswas Misra described the incident as a consequence of the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's "sins", alleging that the party's past actions have adversely impacted the entire state of West Bengal. "This is a result of their (previous state govt) sin, of what they did to entire West Bengal...If poor quality, unplanned construction is done, such incidents will occur. CM Suvendu Adhikari and our State Govt are in place, so 24 people could be rescued. Of them, 18 are out of danger...Within 30 minutes, the Army and everyone else was rushed to the ground...We need to be cautious in the days to come. May such incidents do not occur again. All buildings and bridges should be examined. Only then can the situation be assessed..." Misra told ANI. (ANI)