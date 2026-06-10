PM Modi thanked President Murmu and VP Radhakrishnan for their praise on him becoming the longest-serving elected PM. Murmu lauded his tenure for economic resilience and social transformation, while Modi reiterated his commitment to 'Viksit Bharat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan over their kind remarks on the Prime Minister's completion of 12 years, becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister for consecutive terms by completing 4,399 days in office.

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Responding to Droupadi Murmu's post on X, PM Modi said that the government remains committed to ensuring that the benefits of development schemes reach all sections of society. "Rashtrapati Ji, I am grateful to you for your warm wishes and kind words. Whatever has been achieved over the years is the result of the collective efforts and aspirations of the people of India. The affection and blessings of 140 crore Indians are my greatest strength and inspiration. I am particularly glad that you mentioned PM-JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. Our Government remains committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society in the true spirit of Antyodaya," he wrote.

President Murmu lauds PM Modi's tenure

In an X post, President Murmu extended a greeting to PM Modi and said, "Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the unique honour of serving as the longest continuously elected Prime Minister of the nation."

President Murmu noted that PM Modi brought economic resilience and social transformation during his 12 years of tenure. "This landmark occasion stands as a testament to the enduring trust and confidence reposed in your leadership by the people of India. Your tenure has been distinguished by far-reaching advancements across governance, economic resilience and social transformation. Wide-ranging welfare initiatives have ensured more inclusive and equitable access to development benefits, reaching people at the grassroots, which strongly reflects adherence to the principles of Antyodaya," the post read.

Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the unique honour of serving as the longest continuously elected Prime Minister of the nation. This landmark occasion stands as a testament to the enduring trust and confidence reposed in your leadership by the… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2026

Hailing the Prime Minister, the President praised several schemes launched by PM Modi. "Of the many initiatives undertaken under your leadership, PM-JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan hold a special place in my heart. Your inspiring journey continues to instil hope and renewed confidence in India's strong democratic traditions. I pray for your good health and long life so that you continue to serve the nation, leading it towards the vision of Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat," she said.

Vice President hails 'transformative era' under PM Modi

Meanwhile, he also responded to the wishes of the Vice President, stressing that he will continue to make efforts to achieve the goal of "Viksit Bharat." "Thank you for your warm wishes, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. The trust and blessings of the people of India inspire me to work harder in the service of the nation. All my efforts will continue to be guided by the aim of building a Viksit Bharat that is prosperous and proud of our civilisational heritage. No stone will be left unturned in fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of our fellow Indians," he said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Vice President said the milestone was not merely a measure of time in office but a reflection of the changes witnessed across various sectors under PM Modi's leadership.

Heartiest congratulations to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji on becoming Bharat’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national… — CP Radhakrishnan (@CPR_VP) June 10, 2026

"Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji on becoming Bharat's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national development journey. Bharat has witnessed remarkable progress under his visionary leadership across every sphere from economic growth and infrastructure expansion to social empowerment and technological advancement; from enhanced global stature to a renaissance of our civilisational consciousness," Radhakrishnan said.

(ANI)